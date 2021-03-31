Zubac registered 14 points (7-10 FG) and 13 rebounds across 36 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Magic.

Zubac had a larger role on offense due to the many absences on the Clippers roster and attempted double-digit shots just for the fourth time this season -- he has finished with a double-double in three of those contests. Zubac also has two double-doubles over his last four appearances, and while he's not expected to play a big role on offense on a long-term basis, he's doing enough on both ends of the court right now to remain a decent asset across most formats.