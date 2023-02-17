Zubac produced 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over the Suns.

Zubac recorded his first double-double in more than a week, a welcome sight for his fantasy managers. Despite the arrival of Mason Plumlee, Zubac has been able to maintain a 30-minute role, keeping him firmly in the standard-league discussion. He sits just outside the top 100 for the season, and while there will be some ups and downs moving forward, he should be able to maintain similar value for the rest of the season.