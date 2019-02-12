Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Disappoints in second start
Zubac finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 15 minutes Monday in the Clippers' 130-120 loss to the Timberwolves.
After a strong outing in his Clippers debut Saturday in Boston, Zubac was no match for his counterpart at center, Karl-Anthony Towns, in his second game with Los Angeles. In addition to the lackluster scoring and rebounding production, Zubac racked up three fouls and four turnovers, resulting in coach Doc Rivers leaning more heavily on backup center Montrezl Harrell (35 minutes). Better days are ahead for Zubac, but like many young big men, he'll be liable to turn in some up-and-down performances.
