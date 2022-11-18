Zubac contributed nine points (3-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds and one assist over 40 minutes during Thursday's 96-91 win over Detroit.

Zubac was a force on the glass all night, grabbing 11 rebounds in the first half with four of them coming on the offensive end. The Clippers center finished with a game-high 18 boards, the second time he's reached that mark this season, though he did fail to record a block for just the third time in 16 games. Zubac also failed to score in double figures for the third consecutive game despite playing a season-high 40 minutes on Thursday.