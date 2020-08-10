Zubac scored eight points (4-8 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added 15 rebounds, two assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 win over the Clippers.

Zubac set a new career high with his fourth-straight game of double-digit rebounds. Since the restart, he has been an unyielding presence in the paint, with 69 rebounds in six contests and a couple of high-scoring games to boot. The seven-footer will look to stay on a roll Wednesday against the Nuggets.