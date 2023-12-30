Zubac produced 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 117-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Zubac is playing at an extremely high level and is on pace to beat career highs in every major category. He's improved the most as a scorer, averaging 12.3 points per game while converting 63.5 percent of his shots. His 20 boards marked his highest rebound total since last November, when he corralled a whopping 29 rebounds against the Pacers.