Zubac closed Monday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets with 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes.

Nikola Jokic (back) took the night off for Denver, so Zubac went to battle with DeAndre Jordan. His 23 points mark a new season high, while his 14 rebounds matched his season best. Zubac is posting similar numbers to his 2022-23 season in terms of counting stats, but he's on pace to shoot a career-low 60.4 percent from the free throw line.