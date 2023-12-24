Zubac closed with 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during Saturday's 145-108 loss to the Celtics.

The double-double was his ninth of the season in 29 games, but seven of them have come in the last 15 contests. Zubac is averaging 13.7 points, 9.9 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over that stretch, and he isn't expected to get competition for minutes again from Mason Plumlee (knee) until some time in January.