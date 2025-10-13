Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-double against Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zubac contributed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Matched up against Nikola Jokic in exhibition action, Zubac held his own and produced the game's only double-double. The 28-year-old center is coming off a breakout 2024-25 season, but his career-high 32.8 minutes a contest may get scaled back after the Clippers bolstered their frontcourt with John Collins and Brook Lopez over the summer.
