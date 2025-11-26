Zubac registered 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 loss to the Lakers.

The double-double was the 10th of the season for Zubac in 18 games, and the 28-year-old center has scored in double digits in 11 straight games. Over that stretch, he's averaging 18.8 points, 12.6 boards, 2.5 assists and 0.8 blocks while shooting 62.0 percent from the floor, numbers right in line with his breakout 2024-25 campaign.