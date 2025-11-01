Zubac closed with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 34 minutes during Friday's 126-124 win over New Orleans.

The double-double was his second straight after a bit of a slow start to the season on the glass, while the three blocks were a season high for Zubac. The 28-year-old center is coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign, but so far in 2025-26, he's taken a slight step back, averaging 15.2 points, 8.6 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in 28.8 minutes over five games. On the bright side, he's shooting 90.9 percent from the free-throw line, which would be a massive improvement after he posted a career-worst 66.1 percent mark from the charity stripe last season.