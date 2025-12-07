Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-double in Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zubac racked up 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.
The 28-year-old center recorded his 15th double-double of the season in his 24th game, putting him third in the NBA in that category behind Nikola Jokic (20) and Karl-Anthony Towns (16). Zubac has failed to pull down double-digit boards only once in the last eight games, averaging 15.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts another double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles in defeat•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-double against Lakers•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Monster double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Near double-double Saturday•