Zubac racked up 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 38 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 28-year-old center recorded his 15th double-double of the season in his 24th game, putting him third in the NBA in that category behind Nikola Jokic (20) and Karl-Anthony Towns (16). Zubac has failed to pull down double-digit boards only once in the last eight games, averaging 15.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 blocks over that stretch while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor.