Zubac ended with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 121-117 overtime win over the Raptors.

Zubac returned from a one-game absence with a sprained left ankle and immediately resumed his usual production, recording his 19th double-double of the season. The veteran big man has been a reliable presence on the glass, pulling down double-digit rebounds in 23 of 35 games, and is averaging 14.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.5 minutes per contest this year.