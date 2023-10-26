Zubac amassed 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and four blocks across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 victory over Portland.

Zubac had an excellent showing and was effective in containing Deandre Ayton during the contest. Zubac's performance was especially good considering he saw only 26 minutes on the floor, which will be his usual allotment. Mason Plumlee is a productive backup at the five, and the Clippers tend to play small ball and run three-forward sets, both of which curb Zubac's usage.