Zubac totaled 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes off the bench during the loss Thursday to the Wizards.

Zubac grabbed double-digit boards in consecutive games for the second time this season while his 13 points were the first time he's scored in double figures since Feb. 21. Despite coming off the bench, Zubac had a higher total of minutes played, points, rebounds and steals than starter Serge Ibaka.