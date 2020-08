Zubac ended with 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 117-115 loss to the Suns.

Zubac finally got things going after a slow start to bubble-life, turning in an impressive double-double. He went toe-to-toe with Deandre Ayton and certainly held his own. Zubac doesn't have the highest fantasy ceiling but until Montrezl Harrell (personal) returns, he is worth considering as a backend center option.