Zubac closed Thursday's 116-110 loss to Milwaukee with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes.

Zubac delivered a stellar performance while logging his 34th double-double of the season Thursday. The 27-year-old also tied Brook Lopez for the game-high mark in blocks, and Zubac has now swatted multiple shots in 15 outings. The big man is on pace for a career-best year, averaging career highs in points (15.3), rebounds (12.7), assists (2.5) and steals (0.8) through 53 regular-season appearances.