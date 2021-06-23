Zubac registered 14 points (4-5 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's Game 2 loss against the Suns.

Zubac was a surprising addition in the starting lineup for Game 2 after coach Ty Lue chose a small lineup in the series opener, but Zubac's outing will deliver mixed reviews. Even though he posted solid numbers and finished with a double-double, he also had major problems with DeAndre Ayton and was unable to defend the Suns' big man on the sequence that led to the game-winning bucket. This was Zubac's first double-double of the current playoff run, but it remains to be seen whether he'll remain as a starter for Game 3 on Thursday.