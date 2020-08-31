Zubac amassed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 FT) and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 victory over the Mavericks.

Zubac continues to play well for the Clippers, helping them to a series-clinching victory Saturday. His playing time has been surprising, although it could take a hit depending on who they face in the second round of the playoffs. His productivity is often limited which does make him a risky DFS play, despite the consistent role.