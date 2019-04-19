Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles in loss Thursday
Zubac finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 loss to the Warriors.
Zubac was basically the only bright spot for the Clippers on Thursday, ending the game with 18 points and 15 rebounds in just 17 minutes. The Clippers were unable to repeat their comeback victory from Game 2, falling behind early and never recovering. Zubac would typically not be this good but the blowout afforded him some additional playing time.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Productive night Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Solid effort in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Rare double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Approaches double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Hauls down 15 boards Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Another serviceable evening Monday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...