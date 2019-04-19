Zubac finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 132-105 loss to the Warriors.

Zubac was basically the only bright spot for the Clippers on Thursday, ending the game with 18 points and 15 rebounds in just 17 minutes. The Clippers were unable to repeat their comeback victory from Game 2, falling behind early and never recovering. Zubac would typically not be this good but the blowout afforded him some additional playing time.

