Zubac supplied 14 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Friday's loss to Milwaukee.

Zubac was essentially the only Clipper to have a good game, as the Clippers were dismantled by Milwaukee. It was Zubac's fourth double-double of the season and first since November 18th. The 22-year-old's holding a steady role with the Clippers, though his fantasy value's limited by his lack of extensive minutes. Through 23 games, Zubac's averaging 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 block in 16.4 minutes.