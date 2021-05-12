Zubac scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

Zubac reached 30 minutes for only the sixth time in 20 games since April 1. He took advantage to score at least 18 points for only the fourth time on the season while also recording his 13th double double of the campaign. Moving forward, Zubac could be in line to see his minutes reduced as Serge Ibaka (back) is nearing a return to the floor.