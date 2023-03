Zubac closed with 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 victory over Portland.

Zubac posted his third straight double-double Sunday. During that stretch, the veteran big man has averaged 16.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game.