Zubac supplied 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 105-102 victory over Denver in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Zubac made his presence felt in the paint for the Clippers, as he put in work on the glass and in the scoring department during the Game 2 win on the road Monday. The rising star has recorded a double-double in 17 consecutive games, continuing to excel during a career year for Los Angeles.