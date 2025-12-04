Zubac chipped in 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 victory over Atlanta.

Zubac dominated his matchup Wednesday night, regularly getting deep post position for easy buckets right under the rim, and he inhaled any rebound in his general vicinity. He had his double-double by halftime, and he ranks in the top 3 in double-doubles this season with 14 on the year. Zubac will look to keep it going Friday in Memphis.