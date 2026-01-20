Zubac had 14 points (7-10 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-106 win over the Wizards.

Zubac turned in an efficient performance and finished as Los Angeles' third-leading scorer, scoring in double figures for a second straight game. The big man led all players with 12 rebounds as well, marking his second consecutive double-double and his fourth over his last seven appearances. During this stretch, the 28-year-old has averaged 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 30.9 minutes per game.