Zubac recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes during Monday's win over the Thunder.

Zubac recorded his third double-double of the year in Monday's winning effort. Though he's started 12-of-14 games on the season, the 22-year-old's averaging just 15.4 minutes per contest. At this point, Zubac's averages of 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks aren't good enough to make him worthy of a slot in standard formats. One thing of note, however, was that he attempted the first three-pointer of his Clippers career, which he, unfortunately, missed.