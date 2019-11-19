Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles in win
Zubac recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes during Monday's win over the Thunder.
Zubac recorded his third double-double of the year in Monday's winning effort. Though he's started 12-of-14 games on the season, the 22-year-old's averaging just 15.4 minutes per contest. At this point, Zubac's averages of 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks aren't good enough to make him worthy of a slot in standard formats. One thing of note, however, was that he attempted the first three-pointer of his Clippers career, which he, unfortunately, missed.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Swats four shots in starting role•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Heads to bench•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Plays just eight minutes in loss•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Nearly records double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...