Zubac posted 10 points (5-6 FG), 11 rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Thunder.

Zubac came off the bench once again but paced the Clippers in rebounds while also posting his sixth double-digit scoring performance of the campaign. Perhaps most surprisingly, Zubac has two double-doubles over his last three games as a sub and should remain a steady presence in the Clippers' second unit. However, his upside won't be very high until he finds a way to crack the starting lineup on a permanent basis.