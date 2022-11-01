Zubac had 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 95-93 victory over Houston.
Zubac has been thriving as the Clippers' starting center and is starting to become a nightly double-double threat every time he steps on the court. The big man has struggled a bit when it comes to consistency on a game-to-game basis, but he has four double-doubles in seven outings while scoring in double digits in all but two outings to date.
