Zubac had just three points, four rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to Houston.

Zubac continues to trend in the wrong direction, putting up very little in the way of production. After flirting with 12-team value for the opening six weeks, Zubac has slipped to be the 235th ranked player over the past two weeks. As long as Montrezl Harrell is healthy, it appears Zubac is going to hover around the 15 minutes mark on most nights, leaving him as a deep league asset only.