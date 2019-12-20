Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Downward spiral continues
Zubac had just three points, four rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to Houston.
Zubac continues to trend in the wrong direction, putting up very little in the way of production. After flirting with 12-team value for the opening six weeks, Zubac has slipped to be the 235th ranked player over the past two weeks. As long as Montrezl Harrell is healthy, it appears Zubac is going to hover around the 15 minutes mark on most nights, leaving him as a deep league asset only.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.