Zubac collected 33 points (13-14 FG, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 loss to the Rockets.

Zubac operated with efficiency on the offensive end, missing only one shot from the field while doing damage at the charity stripe. He also led the Clippers with a pair of swats, though it was a rare night in which he failed to secure double-digit rebounds. Zubac tied his best scoring performance of the 2025-26 campaign, also racking up 33 points one other time this year Nov. 23 against Cleveland.