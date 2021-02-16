Zubac closed with 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 125-118 victory over Miami.
Zubac played a season-high 28 minutes in Monday's stirring victory, walking away with 22 points on 82 percent shooting, also a season-best. While this performance highlights what he is capable of when given ample opportunity, he had played just 15 minutes in each of the two preceding games and so he is a hard player to trust outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts double-double in depth role•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Gobbles rebounds•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Struggles vs. Nets•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Another double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-doubles once again•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts first double-double of season•