Zubac had 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-111 loss to Indiana.

Zubac provided a spark in the paint for Los Angeles in Sunday's defeat, shooting well from both the field and the line while finishing with north of 20 points and finishing second on the team in scoring. Zubac has surpassed the 20-point mark in 18 contests, including in three of his last five outings.