Zubac produced 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes of Thursday's 142-95 preseason win over the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Zubac has been the talk of the town since Media Day in Los Angeles. Clippers general manager Lawrence Frank raved about Zubac possibly becoming an All-Star, as the team expects him to build on the success he had during the 2024-25 regular season when he produced averages of 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals. With Brook Lopez comfortably behind him, Zubac could be poised to make another positive step in 2025-26.