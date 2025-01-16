Zubac amassed 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-67 victory over the Nets.

Zubac was efficient and filled the stat sheet admirably, ending just one rebound shy of recording yet another double-double despite logging just 22 minutes. The low minute total is directly tied to the nature of the game, so Zubac should handle his regular workload when the Clippers take on the Trail Blazers on Thursday in the second leg of a back-to-back set.