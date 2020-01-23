Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Efficient in loss
Zubac delivered 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 15 minutes in the Clippers' 102-95 loss to the Hawks on Wednesday.
The young big was excellent from an efficiency standpoint, and he was a bit more involved offensively than usual with Kawhi Leonard (load management), Paul George (hamstring) and Patrick Beverley (groin) all sitting out the contest. Zubac's scoring tally was only his second of the double-digit variety since the calendar flipped to 2020, however, so his most consistent form of fantasy contributions continues to be on the boards, an area where he's averaging 7.1 rebounds per contest across 10 January games.
