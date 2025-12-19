Zubac amassed 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Thursday's 122-101 loss to Oklahoma City.

While he barely got there, the double-double was Zubac's 16th of the season, tying him for fourth in the NBA. The 28-year-old center is having a productive start to December, averaging 15.0 points, 11.4 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in seven games while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor.