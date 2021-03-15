Zubac is starting at center Monday night against the Mavericks, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
Zubac will draw just his second start of the season with Serge Ibaka (back) ruled out Monday evening. The former second-round pick is averaging 6.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist over his last seven games off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-double off bench•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Quiet in 16 minutes off bench•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Perfect from field Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Near double-double Sunday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Drops season-high 22 points in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts double-double in depth role•