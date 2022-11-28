Zubac ended with 31 points (14-17 FG, 3-3 FT), 29 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 36 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 114-100 win over Indiana.

Zubac secured an eye-popping 29 rebounds Sunday, setting a new NBA season high. He registered his fourth double-double of November by dominating on the offensive end, securing 12 offensive boards and scoring all but six of his points from inside the restricted area. Despite this massive performance, the center has scored in double figures in just two of his last eight contests, including Sunday's matchup.