Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Expected to start Saturday
Coach Doc Rivers said that he expects Zubac to start in his Clippers debut Saturday against the Celtics, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Montrezl Harrell entered the top unit for the fourth time all season in the Clippers' last game Thursday in Indiana, but it was never expected to be a permanent deployment, as Rivers likes the energy and scoring burst he provides off the bench. Harrell still appears set to handle the bulk of the minutes at the position, but Zubac should at least bring more upside in the starting role than the since-waived Marcin Gortat typically brought in that capacity. Even if Zubac is capped at around 20 minutes in most games, he's shown the ability to put up points, rebounds and blocks at a rate prodigious enough to make him worthy of grabbing outside of shallow leagues.
