Zubac put up seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes Sunday in the Clippers' 118-112 loss to the Thunder.

Even with Kawhi Leonard (rest) sitting out, Zubac didn't benefit from much of a spike in usage and was held under 20 minutes for the fifth time in seven games. Though Zubac has produced effectively enough on a per-minute basis, it'll probably take an injury to second-unit stalwart Montrezl Harrell for the former to see enough run to be a consistently usable option in 12- or possibly even 14-team leagues.