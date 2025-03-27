Zubac notched 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over the Knicks.
The center position isn't particularly deep when it comes to fantasy upside, but Zubac, who's having a career-best season, continues to produce at a high standard despite not being the team's go-to option on offense. This was his fifth consecutive double-double, and he's achieved that mark in all but two of his 18 games since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, Zubac is averaging 19.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.4 steals per contest while shooting an impressive 63.4 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Huge double-double against Cavs•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Prolific stretch continues in rout•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Logs another double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts massive line•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Posts massive double-double•