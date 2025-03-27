Zubac notched 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 victory over the Knicks.

The center position isn't particularly deep when it comes to fantasy upside, but Zubac, who's having a career-best season, continues to produce at a high standard despite not being the team's go-to option on offense. This was his fifth consecutive double-double, and he's achieved that mark in all but two of his 18 games since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, Zubac is averaging 19.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.4 steals per contest while shooting an impressive 63.4 percent from the floor.