Zubac chipped in 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 101-90 loss to the Mavericks in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Zubac turned in a strong effort Friday, flirting with a double-double. He added a pair of defensive stats for good measure, delivering his best performance of the postseason. Now trailing 1-2 in the series, the Clippers are going to need Zubac to be more consistent moving forward, something he has struggled with this season.