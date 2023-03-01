Zubac finished Tuesday's 108-101 loss to the Timberwolves with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes.

Zubac returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a calf injury. Mason Plumlee and Marcus Morris performed admirably in his absence, and as one might expect, Zubac's return had a devastating affect on the value of both players. It's possible that the team may rest Zubac during the upcoming back-to-back, and it's a development worth monitoring if you have Morris or Plumlee on your roster.