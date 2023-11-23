Zubac registered 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 victory over the Spurs.

Zubac flirts with a double-double most nights despite handling a secondary offensive role. He's averaging similar numbers in most categories compared to last season, but he has seen an uptick in blocks this year, posting a career-high 1.5 per game.