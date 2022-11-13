Zubac ended Saturday's 110-95 loss to Brooklyn with 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT) and 15 rebounds across 28 minutes.

Zubac got after it on the boards early, grabbing five rebounds in the first quarter before adding another four in the second, along with eight points on 2-of-2 shooting from the field. He also knocked down four of six free throws in the quarter, finishing the first half just one rebound shy of a double-double. The Clippers big man scored only six points in the second half on 3-of-4 shooting, though he did add another six boards to give him a game-high 15 on the night. Zubac has now recorded six double-doubles on the season and has scored in double figures in five straight games.