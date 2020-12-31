Zubac scored seven points (2-2 FG, 3-4 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists, two steals, three blocks, and two turnovers in 15 minutes of Wednesday's 128-105 win over Portland.

Zubac was solid off the bench, but only saw 15 minutes despite the game being a blowout. The big man isn't much of a fantasy asset at the moment, but he did lead the Clippers with three blocks, a stat which is tough to find in fantasy.