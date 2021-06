Zubac will start in Game 2 against the Jazz on Thursday, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.

Zubac had come off the bench in the previous five games, but he'll re-enter the starting lineup for Game 2 to match up with Rudy Gobert. The 24-year-old center played well in Game 1, going for 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 20 minutes. Zubac's return to the starting lineup means Nicolas Batum will revert back to a bench role.