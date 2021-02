Zubac supplied 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist over 28 minutes as the Clippers beat the Cavaliers 121-99 Thursday night.

Zubac feasted as the Clippers pulled away in the second half. Wednesday was Zubac's fourth double-double of the season and his 28-minutes played represented a season high.