Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Goes to locker room
RotoWire Staff
Zubac limped to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury during Saturday's game versus the Lakers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Zubac appeared to roll his left ankle and wasn't able to put much weight on it. The Clippers will likely provide an update shortly, but his night could potentially be done.
